Police seeking victim in July Haight-Ashbury robbery, beating

San Francisco police released this image of a man injured in an attack in the Haight-Ashbury on July. 2. (Courtesy SFPD)

San Francisco police are looking for help in identifying the victim of a July 2 assault in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

Police said the victim, described as a white male adult, was beaten near the intersection of Belvedere and Waller Streets about 11 a.m. on July 2. Witnesses saw the suspect, who has since been identified, push the victim violently against a truck and then punch the victim multiple times after he was knocked to the ground.

The victim later got up and walked away west on Waller Street.

Police have released a video of the attack that can be seen here.

Anyone who recognizes the victim or has information regarding the attack is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444. Language access services are available through this phone number. You may also Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/