San Francisco police released this image of a man injured in an attack in the Haight-Ashbury on July. 2. (Courtesy SFPD)

Police seeking victim in July Haight-Ashbury robbery, beating

San Francisco police are looking for help in identifying the victim of a July 2 assault in the Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

Police said the victim, described as a white male adult, was beaten near the intersection of Belvedere and Waller Streets about 11 a.m. on July 2. Witnesses saw the suspect, who has since been identified, push the victim violently against a truck and then punch the victim multiple times after he was knocked to the ground.

The victim later got up and walked away west on Waller Street.

Police have released a video of the attack that can be seen here.

Anyone who recognizes the victim or has information regarding the attack is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444. Language access services are available through this phone number. You may also Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. Callers may remain anonymous.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Music venue owners warn ‘hospitality and entertainment are dying’
Next story
San Quentin prison guard first employee to die in COVID-19 outbreak

Just Posted

Advocates call for permanent moratorium on ‘poverty tows’

Ron Trathen hates change. He recalls moving around a lot as a… Continue reading

San Quentin prison guard first employee to die in COVID-19 outbreak

Death toll among inmates rises to 25

Music venue owners warn ‘hospitality and entertainment are dying’

Industry leaders plead with city, state for help

Anti-police protester sues over arrest at 2019 Pride Parade

A protester whose arrest at San Francisco’s 2019 Pride Parade intensified pressure… Continue reading

Veritas offers to forgive unpaid rent, but tenants are wary

Calls for rent forgiveness have been answered, but with some caveats. The… Continue reading

Most Read