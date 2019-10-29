Police seeking suspect in assault caught on video

Officers in San Francisco are seeking a man who was caught on surveillance video assaulting a woman as she walked in the city’s downtown earlier this month, police said Monday.

The assault happened on Oct. 17 as the woman walked with a young child down O’Farrell Street, according to police.

After the woman walked past the suspect, without warning, the suspect threw an object at her. He then proceeded to assault her, prompting her to run to safety.

Police have released surveillance video of the attack, as well as additional footage of the suspect in hopes someone can help identify him.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to call the San Francisco Police Department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.” Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Kincade Fire evacuees finding shelter in The City
More than 270,000 Bay Area PG&E customers to lose power Tuesday

