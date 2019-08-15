Police ask public for help in solving fatal Bayview hit-and-run

San Francisco investigators are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the suspect in a fatal hit-and-run in the Bayview District earlier this month.

Close to midnight on August 4, San Francisco police officers responding to request for a wellness check of a person at Carroll Avenue and Arelious Walker Drive discovered a man laying in the middle of the street outside of the Alice Griffith public housing project, where he was already being tended to by San Francisco Fire Department personnel.

The man, later identified as 59-year-old Bruce Romans, was transported to San Francisco General Hospital where he later died, authorities report. An investigation into Romans’ death revealed that he was struck by a vehicle.

Romans is described as 5 foot-8-inches tall and weighed 153 pounds. He was wearing a dark jack and blue jeans at the time of the incident.

Police officials are asking members of the public who may have been in the area on the evening of August 4 and “recall seeing the victim, or a vehicle driving either erratically or with body damage” to contact the department’s 24-hour tip line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411, beginning the text message with “SFPD.”

