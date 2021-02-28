Police seek witnesses to shooting at South of Market gas station

Police are seeking witnesses to a shooting that injured one person during a robbery at a gas station Saturday night.

Two people were getting gas at the station at Sixth and Harrison streets when one was shot and injured by the robber, Investigations Commander Raj Vaswani said on Twitter.

The case is under active investigation and more details cannot be released, Vaswani said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

