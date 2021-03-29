File

Four pedestrians struck by vehicle at Mission sideshow

Police in San Francisco are seeking a vehicle that fled after striking four people during a sideshow in the city’s Mission District on Saturday night.

According to police, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to the corner of Mission and 24th streets, where they learned of a sideshow and collision involving injured pedestrians.

At the scene, officers encountered heavy traffic congestion caused by the vehicles performing stunts.

However, after successfully dispersing the vehicles and bystanders, officers were able to reach the four victims. The men were taken to a hospital, all with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck the victims fled the scene and police are continuing to investigate the hit-and-run. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the text message.

