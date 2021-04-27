Police seek vehicle linked to fatal hit-and-run

Police in San Francisco are asking for the public’s help to find a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead in the city’s Richmond District early Saturday morning.

According to police, the collision happened around 12:20 a.m. near the corner of Geary and Park Presidio boulevards.

At the scene, officers found the victim in the roadway and he was pronounced dead at the scene. The city’s Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as 28-year-old Kenneth McLeod of San Francisco.

The vehicle that struck McLeod fled the scene.

Police described the suspect vehicle as possibly a dark-colored Mini Cooper convertible.

Investigators believe the Mini Cooper was traveling north on Park Presidio Boulevard when it struck McLeod as he was walking in the crosswalk at the intersection with Geary Boulevard. The vehicle may have front-end damage from the fatal collision, police said.

According to the pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco, the intersection is one of the neighborhood’s most dangerous, as Geary makes up seven lanes and Park Presidio is comprised of six lanes.

McLeod’s death marks the city’s seventh pedestrian fatality this year, and the third this month.

“Three pedestrian deaths in as many weeks is heartbreaking and horrific,” Walk SF executive director Jodie Medeiros said in a statement. “Walking in San Francisco shouldn’t be a life-or-death situation, yet our streets are often hostile to people walking. Our streets can be designed and enforced to keep all of us safe, especially our kids and seniors.”

In light of the recent spike in fatal collisions, Walk SF is calling on the city to take more aggressive action on Vision Zero, the city’s commitment to end all fatal traffic crashes by 2024 through a variety of safety and traffic improvements.

“We desperately need city leaders to refocus on Vision Zero,” Medeiros said. “The threat of unsafe streets is rising, and too many people are paying the price. And drivers need to respect the fact that aggressive driving has no place on our streets.”

Police are continuing to seek the suspect vehicle and are asking anyone who may information about the vehicle or the collision to call the Police Department’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

