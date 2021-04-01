Police seek suspect in unprovoked UN Plaza stabbing

San Francisco police are asking the public for help finding a suspect who is believed to have stabbed a man in the face without provocation.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was walking at United Nations Plaza with a friend and his co-worker on February 13 at 1:15 p.m. when police say the suspect stabbed him.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a laceration to his face but survived.

The suspect fled the scene on foot eastbound on Market Street towards Sixth Street and has not been arrested.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man with a medium build who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and between the ages of 30 to 40 years old. He was last seen in a black jacket and black hat with a knife in hand.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/