Police released images of the stabbing suspect (Courtesy SFPD)

Police seek suspect in unprovoked UN Plaza stabbing

San Francisco police are asking the public for help finding a suspect who is believed to have stabbed a man in the face without provocation.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was walking at United Nations Plaza with a friend and his co-worker on February 13 at 1:15 p.m. when police say the suspect stabbed him.

The victim was transported to the hospital with a laceration to his face but survived.

The suspect fled the scene on foot eastbound on Market Street towards Sixth Street and has not been arrested.

Police describe the suspect as a Black man with a medium build who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and between the ages of 30 to 40 years old. He was last seen in a black jacket and black hat with a knife in hand.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the San Francisco Police Department tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”

