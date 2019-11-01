Police seek robbers who left shooting victim with life-threatening injuries

A man suffered life-threatening injuries during a robbery followed by a shooting on Halloween night in San Francisco’s Hunters Point

neighborhood, police said.

The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. near the corner of Navy Road and Griffith Street, police said.

Two men allegedly tried to rob the 20-year-old male victim of his property, but when he resisted one of the suspects shot him. The victim was taken to a hospital for his injuries, police said.

Officers were unable to locate the suspects and a description was not immediately available.