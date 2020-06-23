Police are seeking a minivan in a Tenderloin shooting that injured five Monday. (Courtesy SFPD)

Police seek gray minivan in Tenderloin shooting that injured five

San Francisco police are looking for a gray minivan that is believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting that injured five people in the Tenderloin on Monday afternoon.

An unidentified suspect appears to have fired a handgun from the minivan as the vehicle approached the victims near Leavenworth and Eddy streets at around 3:15 p.m., according to police.

Four males, ages 39, 20, 18 and 16, were shot and taken to local hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening. A fifth victim suffered a minor gunshot wound but declined to be treated at a hospital.

The vehicle fled the scene and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning, police said.

Tenderloin Station shared survelliance stills of the suspect vehicle on Twitter late Monday. The minivan is described as a late 1990s to 2000s Oldsmobile Silhouette.

Tipsters who see the vehicle or know where to find it can reach police at 911 or anonymously at (415)575-4444.

