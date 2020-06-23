Police seek gray minivan in Tenderloin shooting that injured five

San Francisco police are looking for a gray minivan that is believed to have been involved in a drive-by shooting that injured five people in the Tenderloin on Monday afternoon.

An unidentified suspect appears to have fired a handgun from the minivan as the vehicle approached the victims near Leavenworth and Eddy streets at around 3:15 p.m., according to police.

Update: Investigators in this case are seeking the help of the public to locate this vehicle. It appears to be a late 90s-2000 Oldsmobile Silhouette mini van. Please call 911 if you see this vehicle or our anonymous tip line at (415)575-4444 if you know where we can locate it. pic.twitter.com/N8n6vt8DDQ — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) June 23, 2020

Four males, ages 39, 20, 18 and 16, were shot and taken to local hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening. A fifth victim suffered a minor gunshot wound but declined to be treated at a hospital.

The vehicle fled the scene and no arrests have been made as of Tuesday morning, police said.

Tenderloin Station shared survelliance stills of the suspect vehicle on Twitter late Monday. The minivan is described as a late 1990s to 2000s Oldsmobile Silhouette.

Tipsters who see the vehicle or know where to find it can reach police at 911 or anonymously at (415)575-4444.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/