Police seek woman who allegedly slashed man during argument

Officers in San Francisco are seeking a woman armed with a knife after she allegedly left a man injured in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood on Tuesday, sending him to the hospital.

The stabbing happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 700 block of Ellis Street, between Polk and Larkin streets, according to police.

When officers arrived, they learned a woman and a man were arguing when the woman allegedly brandished a knife and cut the victim before taking off running, police said.

The victim, a 55-year-old man, was taken to a hospital for his injuries, which were not considered life-threatening, police said.

Officers were not able to apprehend the suspect, described as woman in her 20s.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

