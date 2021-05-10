Police searching for suspect in deadly Polk Street shooting

Police are looking for a suspect in a shooting that left one man dead near Fern and Polk streets early Saturday morning.

At about 1:40 a.m. Saturday, officers from the San Francisco Police Department’s Northern Station were called out to investigate reports of a shooting, according to police officials.

They found a 25-year-old victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The suspect fled before officers arrived, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444 or text to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.

