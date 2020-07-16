Police searching for drive-by shooting suspect find clue in unusual place

Vehicle turns up in garage at SFPD headquarters

A vehicle sought in connection with a drive-by shooting that injured five people in the Tenderloin recently turned up in an unusual place — the parking lot of San Francisco police headquarters.

Investigators were seeking assistance finding a suspect in the June 22 shooting near Leavenworth and Eddy streets when officers found the vehicle parked in the garage at 1251 Third St., according to internal police records.

The vehicle, a Mercedes-Benz C320 Wagon, belonged to a city janitor who was detained and released.

Days earlier, a survelliance camera had recorded the Wagon picking up a male suspect at Buchanan Street and Larch Way in the Fillmore, where he ditched a minivan used in the shooting.

Police recovered the minivan, an Oldsmobile Silhouette, but the suspect appears to remain outstanding.

Police released this photo of the Oldsmobile Silhouette minivan used in the drive-by shooting. It has since been recovered (Courtesy SFPD)

A suspect is believed to have fired a .45 caliber handgun from the minivan at around 3:17 p.m. June 22, striking four men who were taken to local hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening.

A fifth victim also suffered what police described as a minor gunshot wound.

Officer Adam Lobsinger, a police spokesperson, would only confirm that police recovered the minivan and that no arrests have been made.

“This remains an open and ongoing investigation,” Lobsinger said. “For that reason we cannot confirm possible suspects, detentions or other investigative leads.”

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/