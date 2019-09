A search is underway for a driver who rammed a gate onto the tarmac at Oakland International Airport while fleeing deputies, authorities said Sunday.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter at around 1:21 p.m. that the suspect fled on foot and “may have jumped into the water surrounding airport.”

Oakland police and the Oakland office of the California Highway Patrol are assisting with the search for the driver, the Sheriff’s Office said.