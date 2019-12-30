Police are investigating two stabbings that occurred in the Sunset District Saturday morning. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Three injured in pair of Outer Sunset knife attacks

San Francisco police are investigating two back-to-back stabbings that occurred blocks away from one another early Saturday morning in the Outer Sunset.

The first stabbing happened at 1:41 a.m. on 33rd Avenue between Noriega and Moraga streets when a 22-year-old woman cut a man on the face with a knife and bit a woman on the arm, police said.

The attacker was arrested while the victims, both in their 20s, were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive, according to police.

Then five minutes later at 1:46 a.m, officers from Taraval Station responded to another stabbing when an argument between two men turned violent on 40th Avenue between Noriega and Ortega streets, police said.

The 44-year-old male victim in that case was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening while his assailant, a 48-year-old man, was arrested.

While the pair of stabbings occurred near each other and minutes apart, police have not said whether the two are connected.

The stabbings are unusual for a neighborhood that has seen a declining number of aggravated assaults, according to crime data for the police district that includes the Outer Sunset.

As of the end of November, Taraval Station had recorded 113 aggravated assaults including stabbings in 2019, compared to 118 at the same time in the previous year.

The crime is also down by 4 percent citywide with 2,330 aggravated assaults reported as of Nov. 30, according to police data.

