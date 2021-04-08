Police release updated sketch of Arianna Fitts 5 years after she went missing

Five years after the remains of 32-year-old Nicole Fitts were found in San Francisco’s McLaren Park, police are continuing to look for her daughter Arianna Fitts, who remains missing.

On Thursday, police released a rendering by a forensic sketch artist showing what Arianna, who was two-years-old when she went missing, may look like now at 7 years old.

Nicole Fitts was found at the park by Recreation and Park Department workers on April 8, 2016 buried in a small, shallow grave, curled in the fetal position and covered with plywood.

Nicole Fitts, a Best Buy employee and single mother of two daughters, was reported missing on April 5. She was last seen on April 1, when she was “summoned to meet a person known to her,” police said at the time without elaborating.

No suspects or persons of interest have ever been named in the case.

Nicole Fitts’ daughter Arianna was last seen in mid-February 2016 and investigators believe she was staying with friends or babysitters.

Police have offered a $100,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Nicole Fitts and Arianna’s disappearance. In addition, Nicole Fitts’ former employer Best Buy has also provided a $10,000 reward for information to help find Arianna.

“The San Francisco Police Department continues to actively investigate this incident and we will continue to investigate this matter as long as it takes. We will pursue all leads, continue to examine all evidence, and seek out all individuals who may have information,” police said in a statement on Thursday.

“We wanted to speak to everyone who interacted with Nicole leading up to her disappearance. Try to remember every detail you can, no matter how insignificant you think it may be. If you remember something, please contact us even if you previously talked with us,” police said.

Anyone with information about the homicide or with information on Arianna’s whereabouts is urged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/