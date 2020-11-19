San Francisco Police make an arrest near Powell and Market streets on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Police pursuit of robbery suspect ends with car crash into building

Stolen sedan, police unit collide during chase in Lower Haight

The driver of a stolen sedan wanted in connection with a series of robberies in the Castro is clinging to life after colliding with a police vehicle during a pursuit early Thursday.

The blue Honda sedan crashed into a building and the police unit struck a parked car when the two vehicles collided at Fillmore and Waller streets in Lower Haight, police said.

Two officers were injured and taken to a hospital but are expected to survive. The driver of the stolen Honda was also taken to a hospital and is in life-threatening condition.

The pursuit began at Castro and Market streets at around 3:22 a.m. when officers spotted the Honda.

Police have not said which robberies the vehicle was believed to be associated with.

The San Francisco Police Department has a strict policy around vehicle pursuits, but police are allowed to chase those suspected of violent felonies with certain limitations.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

