Police pursuit of attempted homicide suspect ends in SoMa collision

A police pursuit ended with a wreck Tuesday afternoon when officers chased a shooting suspect from the Western Addition to South of Market.

The chase started when officers with the Gang Task Force tried to pull over the 23-year-old suspect near Turk and Franklin streets at around 12:54 p.m., police said.

The driver allegedly fled and kept going until his vehicle collided with a flatbed truck near Eighth and Folsom streets.

The suspect then tried to escape on foot, but officers detained him about a block away at Ninth and Ringold streets, according to police.

Later Tuesday afternoon, the suspect vehicle could be seen stopped in the street near Eighth and Folsom. The front left of the gray Dodge Charger appeared to have been smashed in during the collision. Police had cordoned off the area for investigation.

“The incident is under control and there is no known threat to the public,” Officer Adam Lobsinger, a San Francisco police spokesperson, said in a statement. “This incident is still active and under investigation.”

Police said the suspect was taken to a local hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Police have not released his name or a detailed description of the initial crime but said the man was wanted in connection with an attempted homicide that occurred on Aug. 8.

The 62-year-old driver of the flatbed truck was treated at the scene for injuries and is expected to survive.

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to correct the intersection where the pursuit started. San Francisco police initially stated that the chase began at a different location.

