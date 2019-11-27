Police make arrest in 2016 homicide

Officers have arrested a man in connection with a homicide that occurred in downtown San Francisco more than three years ago, police announced Tuesday.

On the early morning of Nov. 18, 2016, officers discovered an injured 56-year-old man in the 1100 block of Market Street.

The victim, later identified as William Evans, was taken to a hospital. However, Evans later died from his injuries, police said.

As officers investigated the homicide, they were able to identify a suspect as 31-year-old Rafael Esputinian of San Francisco.

Then on Sunday, officers spotted Esputinian in the 900 block of Madrid Street and arrested him on suspicion of violating a restraining order and resisting arrest, in addition to the homicide warrant, according to police.

