Police looking for driver after deadly hit-and-run

San Francisco police are asking the public for help identifying a hit-and-run driver who is believed to have struck and killed a pedestrian early Friday morning.

The driver fled the scene after striking the pedestrian near Cesar Chavez Street and Evans Avenue at around 4:51 a.m., according to police.

Police have released few details about the incident but said the pedestrian was “in the street” at the time of the collision. Police previously said the pedestrian was a female of unknown age.

The pedestrian died at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office declined to release information on the identity of the victim when reached Tuesday afternoon.

Police are searching for surveillance footage, witnesses or other information that could help identify the driver or vehicle used in the collision.

“Residents and business owners in the area are asked to check their surveillance camera systems for possible images of the suspect vehicle,” police said in a statement.

In response to the collision, the pedestrian advocacy group Walk San Francisco called for slower speed limits in the area, which is near freeway entrances and exits.

“People who live, work, and walk near highways face serious safety and health risks,” Walk SF director Jodie Medeiros said in the statement Monday. “For far too long, these areas have been left behind in getting the improvements needed to protect pedestrians. This is an equity issue.”

The victim is the ninth person killed while walking in San Francisco so far in 2020, according to Walk SF.

Three of those pedestrian deaths happened on similarly dangerous streets for people walking near highways, the group said.

San Francisco had recorded 18 traffic fatalities in 2020 as of the end of August, according to Vision Zero SF, a city program that seeks to end deaths on the streets.

Tipsters with information on the latest incident can call the police tip line at 415-575-4444 or text TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”

