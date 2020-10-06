Police investigating South of Market homicide after assault victim dies

Police are investigating the death of a man who was attacked with an edged weapon in South of Market early Sunday morning as a homicide, authorities said.

The man, identified by the Medical Examiner’s Office as 35-year-old Orlando Echeagaray of San Mateo County, died Monday after being taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers found Echeagaray on the sidewalk of Mission Street between Fifth and Sixth streets while responding to a report of an aggravated assault at 4:29 a.m. Sunday.

No arrest has been made in the killing as of Tuesday morning and the suspect is unknown, police said.

