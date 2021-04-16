Police investigating afternoon shooting in Excelsior

San Francisco police are investigating a daytime shooting that injured a man on Friday in the Excelsior.

The shooting occured on Brazil Avenue between Naples and Vienna streets at around 1:42 p.m., police said.

While the victim suffered a gunshot wound, police said he recieved treatment at the scene from officers and medics and was not taken to a hospital.

Police have not released a description of the suspect in the case or made an arrest as of late Friday afternoon.

