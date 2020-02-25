A bystander video shows a man being attacked while he was collecting recyclables in the Bayview. (@nicholaaasli)

Police investigate video of Asian man being attacked as possible hate crime

San Francisco police are investigating an attack on an elderly Asian man collecting cans in the Bayview as a possible hate crime after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

Police said Tuesday that the Special Investigations Division had taken over the probe from Bayview Station investigators because of the anti-Asian speech heard in the footage.

“The inflammatory language used in the video could suggest a possible hate crime occurred and as such SFPD SID will be taking lead,” the San Francisco Police Department said on Twitter.

Police are still determining where and when the attack occurred, in addition to seeking the victim and witnesses.

The video appears to show the older victim trying to get his cans back from his assailant as a man behind the camera goads them on and a group of onlookers stands by.

At one point, the aggressor can be seen whacking the elderly man with a tool that the victim may have been using to collect cans.

Later, the man recording the incident can be heard saying “I hate Asians n—” before mocking the victim when he appears to start crying.

The video has prompted outrage from elected officials including Mayor London Breed.

“The actions depicted in this video are shameful and are not reflective of the San Francisco we can, and should be,” Breed said in a statement. “Violence, bullying, and harassment are unacceptable and have no place in our city.”

State Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, called the video “sickening” bullying and stealing from a low-income senior.

“There must be accountability for this criminal behavior,” Wiener said on Twitter. “This is not who we are as a city.”

District Attorney Chesa Boudin condemned the attack as “heartbreaking and unacceptable.”

Tipsters with information are encouraged to contact SFPD or the District Attorney’s Office.

This story will be updated.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Crime

