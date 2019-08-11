Police investigate quadruple shooting in Western Addition

Four people were injured in a late Saturday night shooting in San Francisco’s Western Addition, according to police.

The shooting was first reported at 11:36 p.m. at the intersection of Fillmore Street and Golden Gate Avenue, Officer Robert Rueca said.

All four victims were transported to a hospital, according to Rueca, who wasn’t able to provide an update on their conditions early Sunday morning as of 1:30 a.m.

No suspects are currently in custody.

Officers are on the scene investigating the shooting. No further information is immediately available.

