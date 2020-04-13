Police investigate killing of 56-year-old woman near edge of Mission District

Man, 29, arrested in connection with the homicide

San Francisco police have made an arrest in the killing of a 56-year-old woman near the edge of the Mission District, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded to the homicide at around 9:22 a.m. Sunday morning on Natoma Street between 14th and 15th streets, according to police.

Police have released few other details in the case except that the suspect is a 29-year-old man.

The case remains under investigation.

The Medical Examiner’s Office could not immediately be reached to confirm the identity of the victim.

The killing appears to mark the 10th homicide reported in San Francisco so far this year.

The most recent homicide reported by police prior to Sunday happened on March 26, when 24-year-old Julia Nguyen allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend, Alex Kim, 26, in a murder-suicide at a hotel near Union Square.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/