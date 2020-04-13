Police investigate killing of 56-year-old woman near edge of Mission District

Man, 29, arrested in connection with the homicide

San Francisco police have made an arrest in the killing of a 56-year-old woman near the edge of the Mission District, authorities said Monday.

Officers responded to the homicide at around 9:22 a.m. Sunday morning on Natoma Street between 14th and 15th streets, according to police.

Police have released few other details in the case except that the suspect is a 29-year-old man.

The case remains under investigation.

The Medical Examiner’s Office could not immediately be reached to confirm the identity of the victim.

The killing appears to mark the 10th homicide reported in San Francisco so far this year.

The most recent homicide reported by police prior to Sunday happened on March 26, when 24-year-old Julia Nguyen allegedly shot and killed her boyfriend, Alex Kim, 26, in a murder-suicide at a hotel near Union Square.

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Carjacking suspect killed by police in wild chase identified as Antioch resident
Next story
More test positive for COVID-19 at shelter as total cases pass 950 in SF

Just Posted

Dispensaries a rare bright spot in a dark economy as customers stock up

Many cannabis retailers adapting with expanded delivery services, curbside pickup

More test positive for COVID-19 at shelter as total cases pass 950 in SF

More than 80 homeless people and 10 staff have now tested positive… Continue reading

City shuts down nighclub operating illegally amid pandemic

San Francisco police shut down an underground night club they said was… Continue reading

City schools launch formal distance learning plan

After weeks of preparation, San Francisco Unified School District is rolling out… Continue reading

Loyal customers help keep San Francisco community pet store open

The thought of closing Cal’s doors in the face of the epidemic never occurred to Principe

Most Read