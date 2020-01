San Francisco police are investigating a homicide on Treasure Island.

The killing was reported Friday at 11:43 p.m. on the 400 block of Avenue M, according to police.

Police released no other details about the incident on Monday.

The killing appears to mark the second homicide of the year in San Francisco.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

