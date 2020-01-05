Police investigate early morning homicide in Tenderloin

San Francisco police are investigating a homicide in the Tenderloin on Sunday morning, police said.

The killing happened at Larkin and O’Farrell at around 3:51 a.m., Tenderloin Police Station said on Twitter.

Police have not released further information on the case. The San Francisco Examiner has reached out to police for more details.

