Police investigate early morning homicide in Tenderloin

San Francisco police are investigating a homicide in the Tenderloin on Sunday morning, police said.

The killing happened at Larkin and O’Farrell at around 3:51 a.m., Tenderloin Police Station said on Twitter.

A Homicide occurred at Larkin & Ofarrell this morning at approximately 3:51 am. Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to call us on our tip line at (415)575-4444. You can remain anonymous. — SFPD Tenderloin (@SFPDTenderloin) January 5, 2020

Police have not released further information on the case. The San Francisco Examiner has reached out to police for more details.

