Bay Area law enforcement are investigating at least six hoax calls of active shooter threats at high schools across the region on Wednesday.
Unknown callers informed police departments throughout the region on Wednesday morning of an active shooter at San Francisco’s George Washington High School, South San Francisco High School, Woodside High School, McClymonds High School in Oakland, San Jose’s Lincoln High School and Irvington High School in Fremont.
Police determined that there was no merit to any of the threats at any of the schools, including the ones that locked down. It’s unclear if the hoaxes were related, and law enforcement agencies The Examiner reached out to didn’t say whether they believed the calls were connected.
The FBI’s San Francisco office told The Examiner in a statement on Wednesday afternoon that the agency was “aware of the threats” and “in regular contact” with its local partners. Officials said local authorities are handling investigations into the calls.
”We will defer to our local partners on this,” an agency spokesperson said.
The purported threat to George Washington High School was called in first, as officers from SFPD’s Richmond Station responded to the campus at 9:35 a.m. Their investigation “confirmed there was no merit to a shooting in the area.”
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office responded to similar threats at Woodside High School at 10:02 a.m., sending an alert to county residents that it had locked down the campus as a precaution while deputies searched for an active shooter. The agency said the lockdown had ended by 11:30 a.m.
South San Francisco High School locked down after a similar call to police, and officers found no intruder on campus following “a thorough search.” District officials ended the school day early after a number of parents wanted to take their children home, which they were able to do by 12:15 p.m.
San Jose police responded to Lincoln High School at 10:55 a.m. after a caller said multiple students were shot. The San Jose Police Department said officers began to clear the school before determining the call was an “unfounded” hoax, and the call is under investigation.
Fremont’s Irvington High School locked down around 11:15 a.m. after “an unknown individual” called police and said “that there was an active shooter” on campus. Fremont police officers and firefighters responded to the school, and Fremont Unified School District Superintendent CJ Cammack said the school lifted its lockdown within 40 minutes.
The Oakland Police Department said it received a report of an active shooter at McClymonds High School at around 11:30 a.m. Officials said officers had found neither evidence of a shooting nor any victims, and an Oakland Unified School District spokesperson said the “incident did not impact teaching and learning, which continued.”
School shootings have become an all-too-regular occurrence in the United States. There had been 35 school shootings resulting in injuries or deaths this year as of Oct. 5, according to tracking from Education Week. That total is the highest since at least 2018, according to the outlet.
”Despite these reports being bogus, the harm they cause is unacceptable, dangerous and real,” Cammack, the Fremont superintendent, wrote on Wednesday in a message to students, families and staff.
