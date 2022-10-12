26497321_web1_210915-SFE-POLICECOMMISSION_1

San Francisco police “confirmed there was no merit to a shooting in the area” after investigating George Washington High School on Wednesday morning.

 Kevin N. Hume/The Examiner

Bay Area law enforcement are investigating at least six hoax calls of active shooter threats at high schools across the region on Wednesday.

Unknown callers informed police departments throughout the region on Wednesday morning of an active shooter at San Francisco’s George Washington High School, South San Francisco High School, Woodside High School, McClymonds High School in Oakland, San Jose’s Lincoln High School and Irvington High School in Fremont.

