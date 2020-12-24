A police officer aids Loki in a rescue after the dog fell down a cliff in North Beach. (Courtesy photo)

Police, firefighters rescue dog named Loki from tumble down North Beach cliff

San Francisco police and firefighters on Wednesday night rescued a dog named Loki that fell down a cliff in North Beach, officials said Thursday.

Loki, a black Labrador retriever, slipped about 20 or 30 feet down a cliff after going through a hole in a fence by the Greenwich Street Steps. Police and firefighters responded to the scene around 6 p.m. to coax the dog closer.

An officer climbed up the rocky cliff from Lombard Street and was able to get Loki close enough, as seen in body camera footage released by police. But the officer was unable to pass her to safety back to rescuers due to a fence, police said.

Instead, a firefighter scaled up the cliff on a rope line from the top of the cliff and carried Loki back down to Lombard Street.

A vet treated Loki for minor injuries and she is now back at home, resting.

“All of us at the SFFD and SFPD are very happy that Loki was rescued and reunited with her family,” police in a statement.

The video can be viewed here.

