Damali Taylor said the Police Commission had made significiant progress on reform measures during her term. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Damali Taylor said the Police Commission had made significiant progress on reform measures during her term. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Police Commission Vice President Damali Taylor stepping down

Police Commission Vice President Damali Taylor is stepping down from her position, effective Dec. 31.

Taylor, a former prosecutor with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and San Francisco District Attorney’s Office who has also worked as a defense attorney, was appointed to the commission in 2018 by Mayor London Breed at the same time as Bayview community organizer Dion-Jay Brookter.

She wrote to Breed to inform her of her decision to leave the commission on Dec. 21.

“When I joined the Commission in 2018, I had a goal of ensuring that we increase the number of DOJ reform measures completed,” Taylor said in a statement Monday. “We have made that progress (going from a dozen to 113 reform measures completed since I joined the commission).”

Taylor, who is currently acting as chair of the commission, said she was leaving because of work commitments and public service projects that require more of her attention.

“It’s just time,” Taylor said.

In her letter to Breed, Taylor praised Police Chief Bill Scott, who she called a “class act” and a “true champion of reform for the Department.” She noted that the department had achieved substantial compliance with only 40 of 272 U.S. Department of Justice reform recommendations as of March this year, but is now on track to achieve substantial compliance with 240 by Spring of 2021.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.
Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/
Previous story
Bay Area’s hospital capacity continues to drop as state struggles with COVID-19 surge

Just Posted

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announces the filing of charges against former SFPD officer Christopher Samoyoa in the 2017 fatal shooting of Keita O’Neill outside the Hall of Justice on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Former SFPD officer pleads not guilty to felony charges in 2017 Bayview police shooting

Christopher Samayoa charged last month with manslaughter, assault in death of Keita O’Neil

Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday said it was likely that regional stay-at-home orders would be extended. (Kent Nishimura/Los Angeles Times/TNS)
Bay Area’s hospital capacity continues to drop as state struggles with COVID-19 surge

Regional shelter-in-place orders likely to be extended

Louis' diner on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019. Perched above the Sutro Baths, the diner closed for good in July 2020 after 83 years in business. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
Remembrance of meals past

San Francisco said goodbye to some classic restaurants in 2020

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Nick Mullens (4), brought in after Jimmy Garoppolo’s injury, struggled to make an impact before suffering his own injury late in the season. <ins>(Chris Victorio | Special to the S.F. Examiner).</ins>
Dogged by injuries and missed opportunities, 2020 was a year to forget for the 49ers

When a calendar year includes parts of two seasons, the highs and… Continue reading

The Golden State Warriors stand to improve in 2021, given the return of superstar Steph Curry, who rarely played in 2020. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)
After a year on the back burner, Warriors begin 2021 with Klay out, Curry back at the helm

New faces could give the team new life as season begins

Most Read