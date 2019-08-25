(Jessica Christian/S.F. Examiner file photo)

Police car strikes officer, suspect during pursuit in Japantown

An unmarked police car responding to a foot pursuit in Japantown struck an officer and a suspect Saturday evening, police said.

The officer and the suspect were taken to a local hospital after being hit near Geary Boulevard and Webster Street at around 5:20 p.m.

As of Saturday night, the officer was expected to survive while the suspect was in life-threatening condition, according to police.

The officer was chasing two car break-in suspects when the collision occured.

Images posted on social media show the police car crashed into a bus stop at the intersection.

Police said the injured officer was working in plainclothes and from Northern Police Station.

Police have not released any further information.

