An SFPD logo is placed on a patrol car outside the Tenderloin Police Station in San Francisco, Calif. on August 10, 2016. (Photo by Joel Angel Juarez/Special to S.F. Examiner)

Police arrest suspect in Tenderloin triple shooting

San Francisco police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a triple shooting last week in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood that left one man dead and two others injured.

The shooting happened on April 29, around 5 p.m. near the corner of Market and Mason streets, according to police.

At the scene, officers found the three victims and pronounced one of them dead there. He was identified as 27-year-old Kenny Reed of Oakland, police said.

The two other victims, a 26-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, were taken to a hospital and were expected to survive.

Through an investigation, officers identified the shooting suspect as 31-year-old San Francisco resident Najee Ard.

On Tuesday, officers located Ard in Antioch and arrested him on suspicion of murder, aggravated assault with a firearm and a probation violation. Ard is on probation in connection with an unrelated prior conviction of evading a peace officer and reckless driving, police said.

Ard remains in custody and is being held without bail, according to jail records.

