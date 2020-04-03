Police arrest suspect in January Sunnydale fatal shooting

Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at Sunnydale housing project in January.

On Jan. 21, officers responded to calls of a shooting on the 1800 block of Sunnydale Avenue near McLaren Park. Eddie Ellenberg IV, 38, suffered gunshot wounds and was taken to a hospital where he died three hours later, police said.

Officers arrested Marquette Alexander, 42, on March 24 at 2:25 p. m. and he was booked at San Francisco County Jail on charges of homicide, negligent discharge of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of methamphetamine, police Officer Adam Lobsinger said.

Alexander remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in court April 7.

There have been nine homicides reported in the City this year. In the last two weeks there have been two fatal shootings that left three victims.

On March 18, 32-year-old Manuel Sac Ajtzalam was shot and killed at 21st and Shotwell streets, the Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed. Two teen suspects, 19-year-old Omar Herrera and an unnamed male juvenile, were arrested in the case. Herrera is facing charges of homicide and attempted second degree robbery.

On March 26, 26-year-old Alex Kim was shot and killed at the Parc 55 Hilton Hotel on Cyril Magnin Street in Union Square in an alleged murder-suicide by his girlfriend, 24-year-old Julia Nguyen, police said.

