Police arrest suspect in fatal Tenderloin shooting

Officers over the weekend arrested a suspect in a shooting last week in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood that killed a 37-year-old man, police said.

The shooting happened Thursday night, around 10:50 p.m. near the corner of Eddy and Mason streets, according to police.

After responding to the shooting, officers found a 37-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

In the days following the fatal shooting, investigators were able to identify 41-year-old James George as a suspect. Then on Saturday night, investigators located George, an Antioch resident, near Seventh and Market streets in San Francisco and arrested him on suspicion of homicide, being a felon in possession of a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and battery, police said.

George remains in custody, according to jail records.

The San Francisco medical examiner’s office is working to identify the victim.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/