Police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing near Van Ness Avenue

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide last week in San Francisco, police said Wednesday.
Police said Tony Shervaughn Phillips is suspected of stabbing 42-year-old Curtis Neal near Van Ness Avenue and Fern Alley last Friday.
Officers responding to a call found Neal suffering from stab wounds on the sidewalk of Fern Alley at around 3:40 a.m., according to police.
Neal died after being taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.
Phillips was arrested after police determined that he had been involved in a fight with Neal.
Police said Phillips was booked at County Jail on suspicion of homicide-related charges.
