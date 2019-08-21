Police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing near Van Ness Avenue

Curtis Neal was found suffering from stab wounds on the sidewalk

A 38-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a homicide last week in San Francisco, police said Wednesday.

Police said Tony Shervaughn Phillips is suspected of stabbing 42-year-old Curtis Neal near Van Ness Avenue and Fern Alley last Friday.

Officers responding to a call found Neal suffering from stab wounds on the sidewalk of Fern Alley at around 3:40 a.m., according to police.

Neal died after being taken to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

Phillips was arrested after police determined that he had been involved in a fight with Neal.

Police said Phillips was booked at County Jail on suspicion of homicide-related charges.

