Police arrest Oakland man for violating shelter-in-place order

A 20-year-old Oakland man who was warned about violating the shelter-in-place order and refused to comply was arrested later Saturday night by officers from the San Francisco police Tenderloin station on suspicion of violating the order and possession of drugs for sale, police said.

Wilmer Vargas-Arrazola, 20, was taken into custody at Leavenworth and McAllister streets and charged with the shelter violation and possession of heroin, cocaine and fentanyl for sale. Police also seized $477 in cash.

