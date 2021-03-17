Police arrest man who pepper sprayed, fatally stabbed dog during argument

San Francisco police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a man last week in connection with the fatal stabbing of a dog in the city’s Haight-Ashbury neighborhood.

Officers responded Friday to the 1600 block of Haight Street for a report of a fight involving a suspect armed with a knife, police said.

At the scene, officers learned the suspect got into an argument with a 39-year-old male victim. The victim was walking with his dog, a Staffordshire terrier.

During the argument, the suspect sprayed the victim’s dog with pepper spray before brandishing his knife and stabbing the dog’s torso, according to police.

The victim and a friend were able to disarm the suspect and held him as officers arrived, police said.

The dog, named Maynard, was taken an animal shelter, but succumbed to his injuries.

Officers arrested the suspect, identified as 49-year-old Timothy Darrell Hewitt of San Francisco, on suspicion of animal cruelty resulting in death, possessing a switchblade knife and brandishing a deadly weapon, according to police.

Although an arrest a has been made, the case remains under investigation and anyone with information is being asked to contact the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.”

