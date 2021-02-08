Police arrest 2 in connection with Bayview shooting that damaged grocery store

Officers recently arrested two men in connection with a shooting in San Francisco’s Bayview District last month that left a grocery store with a shattered window, police said Monday.

On Jan. 23, officers responded to a report of a shooting near the corner of Third Street and Palou Avenue.

Witnesses at a nearby grocery store said they initially heard gunshots from outside just before bullets struck a storefront window, shattering it.

Surveillance video from the area showed that just before the shooting, a light-colored vehicle was traveling south on Third Street. A suspect in that vehicle then fired several shots toward a man standing on the sidewalk, police said.

The man standing on the sidewalk then brandished a gun and returned fire as the vehicle sped away from the scene, according to police.

With help from the Police Department’s Gang Task Force, investigators were able to identify the two shooters as Jermaine McDonald and Kenneth Matthews, both 26 years old and both San Francisco residents, according to police.

Officers located McDonald on Jan. 27 near the corner of Sixth and Jessie streets, finding a loaded semi-automatic firearm in his pocket. Officers arrested McDonald on suspicion of attempted murder as well as a slew of weapons offenses.

Officers located Matthews last Thursday, near the corner of Eddy and Taylor streets. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and weapons offenses as well, police said.

Although two suspects have been arrested, police are continuing to investigate the shooting and are asking anyone with information to contact SFPD’s 24-hour tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/