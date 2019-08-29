Police arrest 13-year-old in Market Street shooting

Police on Wednesday arrested a 13-year-old boy, the third suspect to be arrested in connection with a shooting last week along San Francisco’s Market Street.

Police officers were able to locate the juvenile suspect in Oakland and arrested him. Because he’s a minor, police are unable to release his name.

The Aug. 20 shooting happened around 5:30 p.m. and reportedly involved one of three suspects shooting several rounds toward a crowd of people on Market Street, near Sixth Street. Surveillance video also showed another suspect physically assaulting a victim.

One person suffered a wound to his face and was hospitalized and later released, police said.

Following an investigation, officers were able to come up with two suspects, Elijah Ernest, 21, and Lerron Simpson, 18.

Officers arrested the pair on Monday in Oakland on suspicion of attempted homicide and other firearm-related offenses. Officers were able to seize a firearm during the arrests, police said.