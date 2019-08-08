Hit-and-run driver strikes motorcyclist in SoMa

A driver struck a motorcyclist and fled the scene Thursday morning in South of Market.

The motorcyclist was struck at 10th and Bryant streets at around 7:40 p.m., police said. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.

The driver fled the scene and has not been arrested. Police have not released a description of the suspect vehicle.

Officer Robert Rueca, a police spokesperson, said the driver may have fled onto the nearby highway.

Officers closed off the intersection for investigation until around 8:20 a.m.