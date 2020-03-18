Police Academy sends two staffers home to seek testing for coronavirus

San Francisco police are awaiting test results to determine whether two staff members at the Police Academy are infected with coronavirus.

The staffers were running high temperatures on Monday when the San Francisco Police Department tested employees and recruits at the academy “out of an abundance of caution.”

“They were directed to seek medical attention and testing for possible COVID-19 exposure and were sent home,” said Officer Robert Rueca, a police spokesperson.

While San Francisco and other Bay Area counties have issued shelter-in-place orders broadly requiring residents to stay at home, police services are still up and running.

But the department has suspended all non-essential training at the academy, in part to ensure that the police have enough staffing to respond during the crisis.

Those cancellations include all regularly scheduled training for officers.

“This action will help to keep personnel available for patrol and other essential tasks,” Rueca said.

The department also sent home one recruit class undergoing “non-essential training” Monday, while another remains in session, Rueca said.

A new class of recruits is still scheduled to begin next Monday.

They are expected to be trained as Disaster Service Workers, meaning that The City can put them to work during the coronavirus emergency.

Rueca said the recruits will be registered as city employees “so that they are properly documented as a resource in this essential service.”

mbarba@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCoronavirusCrimesan francisco news

If you find our journalism valuable and relevant, please consider joining our Examiner membership program.

Find out more at www.sfexaminer.com/join/