Kindergartener Naeema Rutherford goes down a slide at the recently-renovated Merced Heights Playground. (Kevin N. Hume/S.F. Examiner)

Playgrounds to reopen in San Francisco during COVID-19 shutdown

State health officials change guidance to allow outdoor play

Playgrounds are set to reopen after state officials changed their guidance on regional COVID-19 shutdowns.

The closure of playgrounds, announced last week, had raised concerns among city officials, some California legislators and parents for the impacts it would have on the physical and mental needs of children.

Supervisor Ahsha Safai raised the issue during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors hearing and sent a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom asking him to reconsider it.

The state updated the regional stay-at-home order Wednesday morning to allow playgrounds to remain open. “Playgrounds may remain open to facilitate physically distanced personal health and wellness through outdoor exercise,” the state guidance now reads.

Mayor London Breed tweeted the news Wednesday morning and said that playgrounds in San Francisco would reopen Thursday.

“I’m glad to hear that the State has updated their Stay at Home order to allow outdoor playgrounds to open,” she said. “Outdoor activity is important for all of our physical and mental health, especially children. We’re now updating our guidelines and playgrounds in SF will open by tomorrow.”

Safai, who represents a district with one of the largest children populations, wrote in his letter to Newsom that it was “critical” to allow for the playgrounds to open and to balance the concerns of surge of COVID-19 cases with the physical and mental needs of children.

“The unfortunate reality is most children reside in play deserts — highly dense areas in California with little to no access to outdoor space for physical activity,” Safai wrote.

Supervisor Matt Haney, who has been vocal about the need for play space in the dense urban neighborhoods he represents, also welcomed the news.

“It is so important for kids and families to have a safe healthy place to be outdoors,” he said on Twitter. “In neighborhoods like the Tenderloin and SOMA, playgrounds are some of the only options. It is critical for their social, mental, emotional and physical well being.”

Newsom’s regional stay-at-home order, announced last week, goes into effect in regions where the intensive care unit capacity drops below 15 percent in the area hospitals. While the Bay Area region has not hit the threshold, San Francisco and four other counties decided to voluntarily impose the order last Sunday at 10 p.m.

