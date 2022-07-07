For months, the ground floor windows of the empty 6x6 shopping center on Market Street have been plastered with signs reading, “Hej!” The friendly, Swedish greeting was the only sign of progress on the long-delayed plan to bring an Ikea store to downtown San Francisco.
But now, those plans are becoming more concrete.
On Tuesday, Ingka Centres, the Scandinavian furniture giant’s partner developer, filed applications with the Planning Department detailing how it intends to fill out the empty mall between 5th and 6th streets. The real estate blog Socketsite first reported the news.
The shopping center, known as “Livat” or “lively gathering” in Swedish, will include an Ikea store along with additional shops and office space. Shoppers will be able to park in the mall’s 165-space garage, or have furniture delivered directly to their homes. The biggest visible change to the building will be on its facade, where Ingka Centres plans to plaster a 10 foot-tall yellow illuminated smiley face above the word “Livat.”
The 87,000-square-foot Ikea store, just a quarter of the size of Ikea’s typical U.S. locations, will be the company’s first downtown location in the U.S. It will join a roster of 45 Ikea-anchored urban shopping malls around the world.
Construction is estimated to last four months, once the project is approved by Planning and other departments.
The soon to be renamed 6x6 mall has stood empty since it opened in 2016, amid a slackening downtown retail market that worsened dramatically during the pandemic.
Mayor London Breed pitched the location to Ikea at the Global Climate Action Summit in San Francisco in 2018, the Chronicle reported.
Ikea and its partner, Ingka Centres, who bought the building for nearly $200 million in 2020, were attracted by the potential of reaching car-free shoppers in the heart of The City. “We see more and more people without a car,” Gerard Groener, managing director of Ingka Centres, told the Chronicle. “To reach this audience, we need to be closer than we were.”