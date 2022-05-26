It’s springtime at the Salesforce Transit Center, and after a tumultuous few years, the world’s most beautiful bus station is showing signs of life.
Nine new businesses have either opened or are scheduled to open in the second and third quarters of this year. At the rooftop park, nearly 200 people a day are participating in programs ranging from gardening to yoga classes, joining the 1,000 people per hour who visit the park at lunch hour.
“It’s much better,” said Jerri Tyler, an Oakland resident who takes AC Transit buses to the Transit Center two or three times per week. “They’re adding a lot more food places. There’s a lot more people walking around.”
In terms of its retail mix, the Transit Center is going for a wellness theme. Fitness SF is the station’s anchor tenant, taking up 34,000 square feet on the second floor. Spring Fertility clinic and Onsite Dental also have outposts. A Kaiser Care Essentials clinic, the healthcare provider’s first such facility, opened last week.
Food and drink establishments catering to nearby office workers dominate the ground floor. Already, Philz Coffee and Happy Lemon, a tea and smoothie shop, are abuzz with activity, with the latter generating lines out the door.
Several new food and drink businesses are planning to open in the coming months, including Tycoon Kitchen, Charley’s Philly Steaks and Dim Baos. On the rooftop park, Barebottle Brewing will soon open up a beer stand — a teaser for its larger location at ground level. Eventually, these businesses will be joined by a full service rooftop restaurant nestled amidst the park’s greenery.
Some of these food and drink establishments have been a long time coming. Venga Empanadas has been signed on to occupy its ground floor space since 2016, but “force majeure” events like the Transit Center’s steel beam fiasco and the pandemic continuously delayed its opening. The business only began paying rent in February, 2022, and is set to open next month, said co-owner Pablo Romano.
Hailing from Argentina, Romano has long thought the transit center would be a great location for Venga Empanadas, swarming with commuters. “Where I’m from, a train station or bus station like this would be an anthill.”
Romano still thinks the long-term future is bright for downtown San Francisco. “My philosophy is, human nature will prevail. People will want to come back to the office at some point.”
Venga Empanadas’ other two locations, in the Mission District and in Redwood City, are back to about 80% of their pre-pandemic business, Romano said. The largest missing piece is corporate catering, which Romano had hoped would constitute a major part of business at the Transit Center location.
All told, the 100,000 square feet of retail at the Salesforce Transit Center is about 90% leased, said Lily Madjus Wu, a spokesperson for the Transbay Joint Powers Authority, the public agency that operates the facility. Current rent revenue is about $1.7 million annually, a number the agency expects to rise to $2.7 million by fiscal year 2023-24, though that number could rise with additional leases. At that point, rent revenue should cover about 10% of the facility’s operating costs.
The Transit Center, which sold its naming rights to Salesforce for $110 million in 2017, has far bigger plans coming down the pike. The facility includes the unfinished shell of a train station in the basement, which is supposed to be linked to the existing Caltrain tracks as part of a project called the Downtown Extension. The project, currently budgeted at $5 billion and projected for completion in 2031, is working its way through the federal funding process and is expected to someday serve California High Speed Rail trains as well as Caltrain.
In the meantime, bus rider Jerri Tyler says what the Transit Center is missing is a convenience store where you can buy snacks and other essentials. “That would be nice to have.”