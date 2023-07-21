Bust out your clear plastic bags, there could soon be another concert in town.
After weeks of uncertainty, it appears a proposal to hold outdoor concerts in Golden Gate Park on the weekend after Outside Lands will move forward.
San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan announced an agreement with Another Planet Entertainment that — pending approval by the Board of Supervisors —would allow the concert promoter to hold three ticketed concerts in Golden Gate Park every August on the weekend following Outside Lands.
In exchange, the promoter would also hold three free concerts in and around downtown San Francisco the same weekend, and the entire event would be put on by employees paid the prevailing wage in San Francisco. The company would also fund free Muni transit for concertgoers.
Another Planet, which also produces Outside Lands, and the Recreation and Parks Department agreed to host a community meeting to address neighbors’ concerns about the event. To compensate for the event’s impact, the producer would increase its annual contribution to community benefit funds in the Sunset and the Richmond from $25,000 to $35,000.
The Board of Supervisors’ budget committee is expected to hear the proposal on Sept. 6 — its first meeting after summer recess — and the full board will vote on the plan on Sept. 12.
“With this initial agreement, Rec and Park has committed to continuing the outreach to our community, to ensure their concerns are heard, while still bringing the benefits to the Richmond and the entire city,” Supervisor Connie Chan, who chairs the budget committee, said in a statement. “I appreciate Another Planet Entertainment’s willingness to come to the table and recognize the communities I represent.”
Breed had announced the concerts earlier this year — which would take place in three consecutive years beginning in 2024 — but they were quickly ensnared in controversy.
The concept, concocted by the Recreation and Parks Department, was to host a second weekend of concerts that would complement the massive Outside Lands festival the weekend prior. It would take place on a smaller footprint of Golden Gate Park than Outside Lands, leaving in place the festival’s stage but dismantling most of its infrastructure.
The proposal drew the ire of some San Franciscans, especially those who live in neighborhoods that abut Golden Gate Park. They lamented the increased traffic and prolonged park closures a second weekend of concerts would create, and asked if it wouldn’t be wiser to locate the concerts in an area of the city in need of an economic spark.
It fell into the lap of Chan, both because she represents the park-adjacent Richmond District, and because she chairs the budget committee that will review the proposal.
Months after Breed announced the proposal, the budget committee has yet to schedule the topic for discussion. The inaction sparked eyerolls from those who felt it was yet another instance of a vocal minority derailing progress in San Francisco through an opaque process. The company warned that time was running out to book top talent, which requires a lengthy runway.
But Chan’s office insisted that it was not an intentional slow-walking of the proposal — June is when the committee reviews the entire City budget, and the agendas for the budget committee in July were jam-packed already, it claimed.
In the intervening weeks, negotiations have been ongoing between Another Planet, the Recreation and Parks Department, and Another Planet, the Berkeley-based concert promoter.
The result was unveiled on Friday, with the highlight being additional free concerts at the Embarcadero, Civic Center Plaza and in Union Square.
The benefit to The City is direct.
The concerts would be held over two or three days with a headliner and two supporting acts. Another Planet would pay a permit fee of at least $1.4 million for a two-day event, or $2.1 million for a three-day event.
That money is critical for the Recreation and Parks Department, particularly given The City’s continued financial struggles.
“We are thrilled that Supervisors will hear the proposal to bring music to our city’s parks and plazas,” Recreation and Parks General Manager Phil Ginsburg said in a statement. “This is a win-win proposal — allowing our department to continue to maintain our green spaces and offer robust programming while offering residents and visitors the kind of world class entertainment APE provides.”