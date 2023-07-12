Outpost Meadow at Presidio Tunnel Tops

Presidio Tunnel Tops aims to open Outpost Meadow, pictured above, on the site of a current parking lot by the end of 2025.

 Courtesy of James Corner Field Operations

Almost a year to the day after it opened, one of San Francisco's newest parks plans to expand.

The Presidio Trust announced plans Wednesday to expand the popular Tunnel Tops, converting a 1.5-acre parking lot near the national park site into a meadow with a picnic area and lawn by the end of 2025. Construction is slated to begin at the end of August, with general contractor Plant Construction set to remove a small building connected to the nearby Sports Basement.

Rendering of what Outpost Meadow looks like now

The 1.5-acre parking lot, seen above in a rendering, will be converted into a picnic area by the end of 2025. 

Outpost Meadow rendering

Outpost Meadow, pictured above in a rendering, will have picnic tables that can seat up to 240 people. 

