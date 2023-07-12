The Presidio Trust announced plans Wednesday to expand the popular Tunnel Tops, converting a 1.5-acre parking lot near the national park site into a meadow with a picnic area and lawn by the end of 2025. Construction is slated to begin at the end of August, with general contractor Plant Construction set to remove a small building connected to the nearby Sports Basement.
The area, known as Outpost Meadow, will seat nearly 240 people and include a new trail to the park's Outpost playground with space for strollers and wheelchairs. The meadow's lawn will also provide "easier access" to Tunnel Tops' food trucks and carts, according to Presidio officials.
"Every day we see the joy on people's faces at Presidio Tunnel Tops," Presidio Trust CEO Jean Fraser said in a statement. "We're excited to be expanding the picnic and gathering areas so more families and friends can comfortably enjoy the magnificent views of the Golden Gate Bridge and the San Francisco Bay."
Since opening Presidio Tunnel Tops last July 17, the Presidio Trust said Wednesday that there had been more than 1.8 million visitors, about 400,000 of whom have gone to the playground alone.
The meadow, which Presidio officials said a state grant is funding, will replace the current asphalt parking lot near Sports Basement with a coastal habitat amenable to native plants and wildlife. It's also designed with climate resilience in mind, as the new meadow can absorb and redirect water during heavy storms like the ones that drenched The City this winter.
Trust officials said more than 10,000 people gave feedback during the Presidio Tunnel Tops' initial design process, with many listing picnic areas as the most necessary park feature. Some of Outpost Meadow's picnic tables will feature grills, and all will be partially shaded. Based on Tunnel Tops visitors' patterns, the newest part of the park will also have more bike parking, water fountains and trash cans.