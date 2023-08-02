Neighborhood advocates pleaded with San Francisco officials to address "dangerous" fire conditions along Octavia Boulevard, several months before a massive blaze on Tuesday nearly wiped out a housing complex being built on the busy street.
In May, Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association President Jenifer Laska penned a letter to Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Dean Preston — who represents the district — and other city leaders, urging them to investigate a series of smaller fires in April and May which ignited a block away from the site of Tuesday's blaze.
But Laska told The Examiner on Wednesday the organization never directly heard back from the majority of officials who were sent the letter, including Breed, even a day after flames engulfed a former parking structure on Octavia Boulevard and Oak Street.
More than 140 firefighters were needed to extinguish the blaze, which displaced eight people and damaged five buildings. Nobody was injured.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
But the letter, sent on May 30 and shown to The Examiner on Wednesday, revealed that some residents had already for several months been concerned about fire problems along Octavia Boulevard. In the note, Laska cited three fires at Octavia Boulevard and Hickory Street: a car fire on March 31, a fire at a different construction site on April 24 and a fire at a homeless tent encampment on April 25.
Laska acknowledged that they don't know the cause of those fires, but did mention they happened around homeless encampments that she claimed were "illegally splicing into city power poles."
"Our neighborhood and our city is literally being trashed and set on fire and you all are doing nothing about it," she wrote. "We are asking you to take these issues seriously and remove the encampments that engage in illegal activity."
The only people to respond to the group's letter were a local police captain, who spoke with the organization about the department's limitations, and Preston, who sent a letter back saying he shared their concerns and would make the issue a bigger priority.
Breed publicly responded to "concerns" about the encampments on Wednesday with a lengthy series of social media posts, citing a federal injunction which "limits our ability to move tents."
"We can't force people to accept or stay in a shelter and we're unable to prevent people from setting up an encampment in an area that was just cleaned. This is the situation we are in," she wrote.
She added that workers can and will work to prevent dangerous conditions like "power splicing" when they see them or when reported. But, "as long as there are encampments, there's a risk that conditions like this will persist," she said.
Breed reiterated in the posts that the "fire is under investigation and (it is) too early to speculate the cause for how it happened."
The City's ability to clear encampments has been limited since 2022, when a federal judge effectively barred it from enforcing — or even threatening to enforce — six laws that restrict camping and sitting on public sidewalks.
Ex // Top Stories
Local parents spend more per child and substantially more on technology
The woman struck her head against the roadway during the fall and later took herself to a hospital
The ruling was in response to a lawsuit filed by several homeless people and their advocates, who alleged that The City was failing to follow its own policy that it offer shelter to people during encampment sweeps. The suit also alleged that San Francisco improperly seized people's belongings without tagging and collecting them to be recovered later.
The central argument in the lawsuit is that The City's sweeps amount to a violation of constitutional rights.
U.S. District Court Judge Donna Ryu issued a preliminary injunction in December that demanded The City follow its own policies during sweeps.
City leaders have criticized Ryu's ruling as untenable and ambiguous. Because it has thousands fewer shelter beds than it does homeless people, The City can not practically provide a bed to everyone on its streets.
In January, City Attorney David Chiu wrote that "without clarification, the court's order puts San Francisco in an impossible situation, practically and legally."
"The relief sought by plaintiffs will not bar defendants' efforts to 'keep public spaces clean and sanitary' or 'allow safe access' to sidewalks and rights-of-way since plaintiffs do not ask the court to enjoin any ordinances targeting public health nuisances or willfully obstructing streets, sidewalks, or other passageways," Ryu wrote.
In the months since, The City has continued to conduct outreach to encampments. It asks people to move to allow for street cleaning or to ensure a sidewalk is navigable, but it can not threaten to enforce any of the laws listed in Ryu's order.
Tension remains high, and advocates for the homeless continue to allege that San Francisco is violating its own policies and the injunction — a charge that Chiu and The City roundly dismiss.
In her letter to officials, Laska said the injunction "doesn't bar the city from removing encampments that engage in illegal activity like splicing into city power or encampments that completely block passage on a sidewalk. The injunction does not bar the city from enforcing laws meant to keep all residents safe."
Details about the construction project, which was slated to build 24 apartment units, set ablaze Tuesday remain limited. Dan Sider, spokesperson for the San Francisco Department of Housing, deferred comment to the company overseeing the project, to whom The Examiner reached out but didn't receive a response prior to publication.
Sider did say that "much of the building has been destroyed" and "remaining portions would need to be assessed for their safety and suitability for reuse."
Laska said the site was going to be made into "market rate housing," but she didn't know any info beyond that. "We were looking forward to having new neighbors there and seeing that block activated," she said.