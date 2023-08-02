Fire aftermath of a construction site on the corner of Octavia and Oak streets

A fire at Octavia Boulevard and Oak Street, the aftermath of which is pictured above on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, followed a warning months ago from neighbors flagging their concerns about "dangerous" fire conditions.

Neighborhood advocates pleaded with San Francisco officials to address "dangerous" fire conditions along Octavia Boulevard, several months before a massive blaze on Tuesday nearly wiped out a housing complex being built on the busy street.

In May, Hayes Valley Neighborhood Association President Jenifer Laska penned a letter to Mayor London Breed, Supervisor Dean Preston — who represents the district — and other city leaders, urging them to investigate a series of smaller fires in April and May which ignited a block away from the site of Tuesday's blaze.

