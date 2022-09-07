Why is one San Francisco leader bullish on downtown?
Because he’s old.
That is how San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency (SFMTA) Director Jeffrey Tumlin explains his ardent belief that, despite the headline-grabbing office closures and layoffs, downtown San Francisco will one day soon be resurgent.
“I leased downtown San Francisco real estate for over 20 years. I ran an office. I’ve been through three San Francisco boom-and-bust cycles, and I know that about every 10 years since 1850 San Francisco has gone through these repeated boom-bust cycles,” Tumlin said.
Dig through newspaper archives, and you’ll find sky-is-falling stories about downtown. But it always bounces back.
Lots of San Franciscans have opinions about downtown, but Tumlin’s view is noteworthy because he leads a public transit agency that businesses rely on to shuttle workers from neighborhoods to skyrises. He was appointed to the post in 2019 and had little time to settle in before he was tasked with leading the agency through the pandemic, which emptied out trains and torpedoed transit revenues.
Transit is key to downtown
The Examiner spoke with Tumlin last week to discuss the future of downtown, Muni’s role in its recovery, and how the agency will adapt to a new normal — if and when such a thing ever arrives.
Office rents will continue to crater in the near term, Tumlin predicts, and “that is good.” Businesses that were pushed out by skyrocketing rents can return. But, more importantly, he said, new companies can afford to start here.
They’ll do that because “business itself is a trust-based enterprise and trust is a biological phenomenon,” he argued.
“In neuroscience, we learn that trust forms under unique circumstances that requires actual human eye contact, not on a screen,” Tumlin said, adding that “our offices and our bars … and our weird cultural activities” provide a perfect blend to foment that trust.
Tumlin wants his agency to stay slightly ahead of the downtown recovery he has such faith in.
For example, Tumlin said ridership at its Embarcadero and Montgomery stations remains at about 30% of its pre-pandemic level, but the level of service it offers is closer what it was before COVID-19 hit.
“I’m allocating far more service to downtown right now than ridership alone can justify,” he said.
Muni is providing that service because its success is inexorably connected to that of downtown. But, he added, “I can’t get too far ahead, because if I do that I will burn through all of my federal money.”
There’s plenty to keep the director of a major transit agency awake at night, but SFMTA’s pot of federal money — $1.3 billion in relief that helped float the agency through the pandemic — nears the top of the list for Tumlin. No amount of Lunchables advertisements plastered around buses can replace that money.
“We will likely need to get on the 2024 ballot with a new revenue measure, and we know we need to build trust with the electorate to earn the two-thirds vote that we would need,” Tumlin said. (SFMTA narrowly failed to secure supermajority support for a $400 million bond measure in June).
But until Muni falls off that fiscal cliff, it’s all systems go. Tumlin said the agency is hiring “aggressively” to fill about 1,200 vacancies — though it can take its hand off the throttle if the economy slows down.
Hiring is a challenge, and not because the agency is short on cash.
“The San Francisco hiring process is designed to be slow and cumbersome as a means to eliminate racism and nepotism and other bad business practices that San Francisco has historically had over the last 100 years, so there’s a lot of protection built into the hiring process that makes it slow,” Tumlin said.
The city could streamline that process as others have, but Tumlin cautioned it should not do so at the detriment of its racial-equity goals.
New Ridership PatternsEven assuming Tumlin is right about downtown’s recovery, Muni will have to navigate the nascent, three-day in-person workweek to which many of San Francisco’s downtown employees now adhere.
The pandemic upended public transit, but Tumlin noted “we were already seeing dramatic shifts in rider travel patterns before COVID. We’re making investments in order to accommodate that.”
Far-out Richmond District residents — and their bosses, probably — would welcome the return of express lines like the California.
But transit operation is all about tradeoffs.
“We’ve got great data here at Muni that we are able to use every month to push a little more frequency over there, and maybe trim a little bit over here. So we can provide a basic level of frequency on the rides that are below ridership but are very important on the small number of people who use them, and then really focus our resources on those lines like the 22 or 14 where ridership (has surged).”
The 22 is the perfect example of Muni’s evolution, particularly during the pandemic. The line connects Mission Bay to the Marina but circumvents downtown. Its ridership exceeds pre-pandemic levels, and SFMTA began improvements this year — including bus-only lanes on 16th Avenue — that aim to decrease travel times by 25%.
Still, though, Tumlin notes that improvements have been made to lines that serve downtown, not just neighborhood-to-neighborhood routes. The 38 Geary rapid bus, which benefits from new bus-only lanes on Geary Boulevard, is up to 13% faster than before the pandemic.
Getting downtown efficiently is one thing, business leaders have warned, but employees fear for their safety on transit and downtown.
Reported crime rates on Muni are at historic lows, but Tumlin acknowledges riders can still feel uncomfortable.
“We have a lot of people who are experiencing mental health crises and addiction issues in public, and so some of that ends up on transit,” Tumlin said.
In order to address safety concerns, Tumlin said Muni is bringing back its transit ambassador program and hiring 22 people for the job. They’ll be trained in de-escalation techniques and deeply familiar with Muni.
It’s also launching an initiative to discourage sexual harassment, mirroring a similar program run by BART.
“I feel very strongly about that — we’re investing a significant amount of money in it,” Tumlin said. “Our service doesn’t work unless people feel safe and secure and comfortable riding (it).”