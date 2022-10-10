Micah Truman poses for a photo in Auburn, Wash. Truman is holding a container of soil made with animal remains that is used to show what the product of the company’s process looks like. Washington was the first state to legalize human composting in 2019.
San Francisco, be honest — where do you think you'll go when you die?
Colma? Maybe, if you're lucky. It's getting pretty crowded down there and even in death, real estate in California is expensive, said Bob Achermann, executive director of the California Funerary Directors Association.
Not to mention, conventional burial methods can be wasteful and toxic, due to the casket materials and embalming fluid that is used in the process of preparing the deceased.
Instead, more and more people are turning to human remains reductions that have a lower environmental impact. In California, the newest method codified into law by AB 351 is called "terramation" — or, human composting.
Terramation relies on oxygen and microbes that exist on the human body during life, not unlike a green bin in a backyard. The body is laid in a vessel filled with organic materials, like wood chips and straw, then sealed to begin the composting process. After about 60 days, the remains are transformed into about 1 cubic yard of soil.
Content warning: read a further explanation of the terramation process here.
Micah Truman, CEO of Return Home, a Washington-based terramation service, was sold on the concept after it passed state legislature legalized in 2018. Close to 90 percent of Washington residents choose cremation, which burns quite a lot of energy — 30 gallons of fuel, resulting in 540 pounds of CO2, according to Truman.
"We don't need to take a survey, we're all going to die," he said. "We're going to need to have a scaled response to this, to ensure that the way we die doesn't kill us, if you know what I mean."
California is the fifth state in the union to legalize terramation, according to Pew. Currently, about 60 percent of Californians opt for cremation, while some use alkaline hydrolysis and some use green burial methods, like the kinds offered by Destination Destiny at Purissima Cemetery in Half Moon Bay.
At Purissima, the newly deceased can be buried in a full-body, biodegradable casket, have their ashes scattered at sea or have an artificial cement-and-ashes reef installed on the ocean floor.
These options are all considered more environmentally friendly and are more space efficient than traditional burials, but according to Ed Bixby, director at Purissima Cemetery, there are a variety of reasons that people choose green burials.
"Some want to have a sustainable end and steward future generations, as well as the earth. Others choose not to bear the expense of a traditional funeral. Some do not want to be embalmed," he said. "All want a simpler return and want their families to care for them in a more personal, hands-on approach."
For Truman, human composting has appealed to a wider audience than he initially expected. He attributes this to the intimacy of the terramation burial. Unlike cremation, which is regulated to include only human remains, the less-regulated terramation process can accommodate more contact and material in the vessel with the deceased.
Because any organic matter can be composted, people got creative, said Truman.
People started to decorate their loved one's vessel with flowers and leave favorite foods of the deceased inside, including slices of wedding cake, origami, love letters and pouring in cheap scotch, "as long as they took the bottle".
"In the beginning, I thought that we would have an environmentalist clientele, and they're certainly representative. But we have every person under the sun come to us. There are those who want to return back to their land, farmers who want to go back to their farm. There are people who said look, we can no longer designate land just for bodies — we need land because locking it up as a cemetery is ridiculous."
Content warning: This is the detailed explanation of terramation, or human composting, by fu…
Purissima Cemetery dates back to the 1860’s, and is currently one of four green complete cemeteries serving the Bay Area. Originally based in New Jersey, Bixby sought to establish a green burial cemetery in the Bay, a place where he knew people were environmentally conscious and where burial space was becoming limited.
"Any cemetery can become overcrowded over time, unless more sustainable practices in the future are implemented, like grave reuse," he said. "Natural burial opportunities abound, in the sense that cemeteries are protected perpetuity. Hence, creating these spaces creates opportunities for preservation and conservation of green space."
As outgoing executive director of the CFDA, Achermann affirmed that green burial methods are a partial solution for overcrowding, and terramation fits under that headstone.
"We certainly welcome the addition as another way to honor your loved ones," he said. "There are other trends occurring with green burials, but terramation allows people to remember their loved ones in a garden setting, or tree that grows and flourishes."