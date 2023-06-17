Before dawn on Saturday morning, 400 volunteers gathered atop Twin Peaks to install an acre-wide neon pink triangle 925 feet above San Francisco.
Once an illegal, the nearly three-decade-old tradition now requires hundreds of volunteers to orchestrate and organize.
Started in 1995, unfurling the pink triangle on the hillside overlooking The Castro began as an attempt to add color to the Pride Parade from The City’s second-highest peak, explained ceremony founder Patrick Carney.
“It (began as) a small renegade crafts project which went up in the dark of night so we wouldn’t get arrested,” Carney told The Examiner. At the time, he said, there were no sponsors and no organizations to back the project.
As early as 3 a.m. Saturday morning, volunteers staked out the shape of the triangle display and then installed the pink border made up of 220-foot-long pieces of bright pink sailcloth at each edge of the triangle. The main installation includes 175 pink mesh tarps, held down by 5,000 12-foot-long steel spikes.
“Starting in 1999, I brought in a lectern and a microphone and a few balloons. Starting in 2003, a pink cloth stage was used as well as pink balloons,” Carney said.
The ceremony has quadrupled in size since. Carney now relies on coverage from local queer-focused publications like the SF Bay Times and the Bay Area Reporter to put out calls for volunteers, as well as his bursting rolodex which contains “over 4,000 email addresses after 28 years,” he said.
Still, the vibrant triangle belies a darker history. At its core, the flamingo pink installation is a visible reminder of a somber past. The Nazis used the pink triangle to identify homosexual men in concentration camps.
But today, what was once used to label and shame is now a symbol of pride for the LGBTQIA+ community, drawing spectators, a band and local leaders including Mayor London Breed; Supervisors Rafael Mandelman, Joel Engardio and Matt Dorsey; Assemblymember Phil Ting; Senator Scott Wiener and Drag Laureate D’Arcy Drollinger, who delivered impassioned speeches on the hilltop.
Ex // Top Stories
San Francisco will be left with 11 other AT&T stores, including two that are about a mile away from the flagship store
The EU approved a proposed law that would impose strict rules on the use of AI tools, including those that analyze human emotions in real time
He appeared in court with his new legal team for the first time
The ceremony also expanded to spotlight attacks on the community outside the US – activist Gary Virginia spoke on the Ugandan genocide of LGBTQIA+ people, and Dr. Michelle Kraus and Joe Rodriguez on the plight of youth and adults trapped in Afghanistan under Taliban control.
Drollinger added that, in over 70 countries, being queer is illegal to the point of persecution and even death. “It’s a hard pill to swallow,” she said.
Weiner said that while Pride is a celebration, it is also a protest and reminder of the importance of work in inclusivity; and while much of the focus is on republican states, he noted the attacks on the LGBTQIA+ community in “blue, progressive California.”
“We have a southern California school board that banned a textbook because it mentioned Harvey Milk. We have protests at a school’s pride celebration. The Dodgers being bullied into revoking their award to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence,” Weiner said.
Still, Weiner also observed the importance of representation in both the senate and local governing bodies — Weiner, Mandelman and Engardio, along with other dignitaries who spoke on Saturday, represent the LGBTQIA+ community in the state’s halls of power.
“The world needs this event and its mission, it needed it 28 years ago, and now more than ever,” said Engardio. “Turning the pink triangle into a symbol of defiance, hope and joy is a powerful thing.”
Drag performer Donna Sachet joined SF Pride executive director Suzanne Ford to speak on the plight, hatred and oppression experienced by trans people and youth across our own country.
“This might be the most important Pride of the last two decades,” Ford told The Examiner. “People will be looking at us to see if we still have the same values here, if we still have the same ability to come together as a community and say we aren’t going anywhere — and in fact, we’re going to come together and celebrate our community, not just tolerate it.”
Ford said this year’s Pride Parade will draw a line on Market Street: “it will say you’re either for human rights for all people — including LGBTQ people — or you’re not. There is no moderate. There is no in between. You’re either on the correct side of history or you’re not.”