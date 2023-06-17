 Skip to main content
Pink triangle ceremony celebrates defiance, pride and love

Pink Triangle Ceremony at Twin Peaks

The Pink Triangle Ceremony at Twin Peaks in San Francisco on Saturday, June 17, 2023.

Before dawn on Saturday morning, 400 volunteers gathered atop Twin Peaks to install an acre-wide neon pink triangle 925 feet above San Francisco.

Once an illegal, the nearly three-decade-old tradition now requires hundreds of volunteers to orchestrate and organize.

Mike Wong, Leanne Borgeshi and the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band performing

Mike Wong, Leanne Borgeshi and the San Francisco Lesbian/Gay Freedom Band performing during the Pink Triangle Ceremony at Twin Peaks in San Francisco on Saturday, June 17, 2023. 
Leanne Borgeshi serenading Mayor London Breed with the song “San Francisco”

Leanne Borgeshi serenading Mayor London Breed with the song “San Francisco” with Patrick Carney in the background during the Pink Triangle Ceremony at Twin Peaks in San Francisco on Saturday, June 17, 2023. (Craig Lee/The Examiner)

Drag Laureate D’Arcy Drollinger during the Pink Triangle Ceremony

Drag Laureate D’Arcy Drollinger during the Pink Triangle Ceremony at Twin Peaks in San Francisco on Saturday, June 17, 2023. 
Gary Virginia speaking on Uganda’s “Kill the Gays Bill”

Gary Virginia speaking on Uganda’s “Kill the Gays Bill” during the Pink Triangle Ceremony at Twin Peaks in San Francisco on Saturday, June 17, 2023. 

aaleksey@sfexaminer.com

@allyson-aleksey

An error occurred