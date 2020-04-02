Pine Street drive-by shooting seriously injures man

A man suffered life-threatening injuries after a drive by shooting near Nob Hill Wednesday night.

At just after 10 p.m. Wednesday, two suspects, described as men in their 20s, drove alongside a 36-year-old man at the 1000 block of Pine Street and fired several times, striking him in the chest, according to police.

The two suspects fled in a sedan, according to police. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

joe@sfexaminer.com

Bay Area NewsCrimesan francisco news

